Two Cops Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Egyptian National of Sh100,000 at Gateway Mall

Two police officers attached to the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) have been arrested for robbing an Egyptian national Sh100,000 among other valuables at Gateway Mall.

The victim, Noaman Mosaad Abdelaziz Awadella was reportedly arrested by men who identified themselves as police officers where he was to be held at Industrial Area prison.

According to a police report, the Egyptian National upon being arrested informed one Susan Makena, a director for a warehouse in Nairobi who in turn went to search for him.

Makena reportedly found two CIPU officers in the company of the Egyptian National before they were to proceed to Mlolongo Police Station in her vehicle, a white Toyota Fielder.

It was then that things took a new turn as the victim who was in the vehicle with the officers was robbed of Sh100,500 from his bag.

Before they could reach the police station, one officer is said to have engaged the hand brake and caused a minor accident. They then left the vehicle pretending to assess the situation.

They would later return to the scene of the accident, changed into civilian attire, without their weapons.

The officers are also said to have taken 7 cookware boxes which are valued at Sh175,000 which the Egyptian National had just acquired from Makena’s warehouse.

“The officers escaped with the said cash, leaving the reportee’s phone in the back seat. The victim further alleges that the officers while at Industrial Area jurisdiction stole from him 7 cookware boxes all valued at Sh 175,000 which he had bought at the above-named company,” a police report reads in part.

