Cop Arrested For Registering SIM Cards With Stolen IDs, Acquiring Loans

Two people among them a police officer have been arrested for fraudulently registering sim cards using stolen identity cards in Kiambu.

According to the DCI, the police officer identified as Boniface Nthenge stationed at Kitengela and a woman going by the name Lucy Syombua are suspected members of a syndicate.

“A police officer namely Boniface Nthenge stationed at Kitengela and a lady by the name Lucy syombua have been arrested by detectives based at Kiambu. The two are believed to be members of a syndicate that has been fraudulently registering sim cards using stolen identity cards…” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

The group uses stolen identity cards to acquire loans and other benefits from a leading mobile service provider.

“Hundreds of fraudulently registered sim cards and electronic equipment believed to be used for hacking purposes have been recovered from the lady’s house in Umoja- Nairobi,” DCI tweeted.

The DCI also indicated that investigations into other activities of the group are ongoing as officers pursue other syndicate members for arrest and arraignment.

