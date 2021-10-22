Cops Accused of Aiding Wanjala’s Escape from Cells Released on Bail

Three police officers linked to self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala’s escape from jail have been released.

Phillip Mbithi, Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwinzi on Friday denied two counts of aiding a prisoner to escape prison and neglect of official duty.

The trio also denied willfully neglecting to prevent the escape of the suspect who was last week lynched by a mob in Bungoma.

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the trio through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, pleaded for reasonable bond terms.

Mr Ochoi release the three on Sh300,000 bond and a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh150,000.

The prosecution told the court that investigations were complete thus closing the miscellaneous file.

It is said that on the night of October 12 and 13 at Jogoo road police station within Nairobi county, the three jointly aided Wanjala to escape from lawful custody at Jogoo Road Police station.

The matter will be mentioned on November 4.

While the state has already conducted an autopsy on Wanjala’s remains, the results are yet to be disclosed to the public.

The family is yet to divulge the burial date since they have not been issued with a permit.

Wanjala was accused of killing at least 14 children.

