in NEWS

Cops Accused of Aiding Wanjala’s Escape from Cells Released on Bail

Cops aid Wanjala escape
Phillip Mbithi, Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwinzi. [Courtesy]

Three police officers linked to self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala’s escape from jail have been released.

Phillip Mbithi, Boniface Mutuma and Precious Mwinzi on Friday denied two counts of aiding a prisoner to escape prison and neglect of official duty.

The trio also denied willfully neglecting to prevent the escape of the suspect who was last week lynched by a mob in Bungoma.

Read: How Suspected Child Serial Killer Masten Wanjala Escaped From Police Custody

Appearing before Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi, the trio through their lawyer, Danstan Omari, pleaded for reasonable bond terms.

Mr Ochoi release the three on Sh300,000 bond and a surety of the same amount or an alternative cash bail of Sh150,000.

The prosecution told the court that investigations were complete thus closing the miscellaneous file.

Read Also: Self-Confessed Child Killer Masten Wanjala Lynched by Mob in Bungoma (Video)

It is said that on the night of October 12 and 13 at Jogoo road police station within Nairobi county, the three jointly aided Wanjala to escape from lawful custody at Jogoo Road Police station.

The matter will be mentioned on November 4.

While the state has already conducted an autopsy on Wanjala’s remains, the results are yet to be disclosed to the public.

Read Also: Three Cops Arrested Over Suspected Child Serial Killer Wanjala’s Escape from Cells

The family is yet to divulge the burial date since they have not been issued with a permit.

Wanjala was accused of killing at least 14 children.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

 

Boniface MutumaMasten WanjalaPhillip MbithiPrecious Mwinzi

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Four missing arrested in Eastleigh

Four Missing After Allegedly Being Arrested in Eastleigh
Agnes Tirop, march against gbv

Athletes March Against Gender Based Violence Following Agnes Tirop’s Murder