PHOTOS: The Copper Bullets Arrive For Harambee Stars Duel

Zambia senior national football team arrived in the country last night ahead of today’s friendly encounter against hosts the Harambee Stars.

The Copper Bullets or Chipolopolo were welcomed at Jomo Kenyata International Airport by Deputy High Commissioner to Kenya Kapambwe Nduna, First Secretary for Economics Thomas Zulu and Mirriam Mukandi who is in charge of protocol.

They were booked at Safari Park Hotel along the Thika Super Highway, Nairobi.

The warm-up is scheduled at newly renovated Nyayo Stadium starting 4.00pm local time behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus restrictions.

Led by Serbian gaffer Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic, the team consists six foreign based players, including Belgium-based forward Fashion Sakala and TP Mazembe defender Kabaso Chongo.

[Courtesy]The foreign legion missed Wednesday’s friendly in which they edged out neighbours Malawi Flames 1-0 in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, the Harambee Stars will miss the services of skipper Victor Wanyama of Canada’s Impact Montreal, Japan-based striker Michael Olunga, defender Joseph Okumu of Swedish side IF Elfsborg and midfielder Johanna Omolo of Cercle Brugge of Belgium due to Coronavirus travel restrictions.

The team’s last arrival was left full back Clerke Oduor who plays for English Championship outfit Barnsley FC.

Oduor could bag his maiden cap today.

Kenya have not played since football activities were banned in the country in March to help curb person to person spread of the COVID-19.

Fans will be able to watch the game live on KBC TV and Rembo TV on StarTimes.

ZAMBIA FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Jackson Kakunta (Power Dynamos), Sebastian Mwange (Green Eagles), Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

(DEFENDERS)

Kabaso Chongo, Tandi Mwape (both TP Mazembe), Zachariah Chilongoshi, Kondwani Chiboni (both Power Dynamos), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors), Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Kings Kangwa (Arsenal Tula (Russia), Benson Sakala, Godfrey Ngwenya (Power Dynamos), Leonard Mulenga (Green Buffaloes), Kelvin Kapumbu (Zanaco), Amity Shamende, Gozon Mutale (both Green Eagles), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF-Sweden), Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Kelvin Kampamba, Bruce Musakanya (both Zesco United), Chaniza Zulu (Lumwana Radiants), Collins Sikombe (Napsa Stars)

(STRIKERS)

Evans Kangwa (Arsenal Tula-Russia), Fashion Sakala (K.O Oostende-Belgium), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United-RSA), Emmanuel Chabula (Nkwazi), Akakulubelwa Mwachiaba (Kabwe Warriors)

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu