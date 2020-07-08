Cop Charged With Murder Of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo Freed On Ksh1 Million Cash Bail

Duncan Ndiema, a police officer charged with the murder of 13-year-old Yassin Moyo in Nairobi’s Huruma area in March this year, has been granted Ksh1 million bail.

Ndiema, who pleaded not guilty to the murder charge a fortnight ago, was ordered not to interfere with witnesses in the case.

The prosecution had opposed his release on bail on grounds that if released there is a likelihood of him intimidating witnesses in the case.

Officer Ndiema is said to have shot the deceased in the stomach.

The deceased was watching the police officers implement the dusk till dawn curfew while perched on his balcony at their family home in Huruma, Nairobi.

He was rushed to a Nairobi hospital by neighbours but died shortly after.

His parents, Hussein Moyo Molte and mother Hadija Abdullahi Hussein have been seeking justice for their teenage boy who will never get to graduate school.

“My child was shot on the balcony at home, he wasn’t even on the street. I support the curfew but how the policeman handled it was very wrong,” Mr Hussein told CNN.

A report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) released in June showed that 15 people have been killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries since the onset of the dusk till dawn curfew.

In a statement, IPOA said about 87 complaints which include deaths, shootings, harassment, assaults resulting to serious injuries, robbery, inhuman treatment and sexual assault are under investigation.

“After preliminary investigations, fifteen (15) deaths and thirty-one (31) incidents where victims sustained injuries have directly been linked to actions of police officers during the curfew enforcement,” read a statement signed by IPOA chairperson Anne Makori.

