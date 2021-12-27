Cop who Fatally Shot Boss in Naivasha Arrested

“He will be ferried to Naivasha for further questioning,” said Kiraguri.

A police report shows that Muthunga showed up for duty at Kedong Ranch late prompting officer Polo to reprimand him.

Muthunga is expected to show investigators where he hid the G3 rifle he used to kill his boss, Senior Sergeant Ayub Polo before he fled the scene of incident.

“The suspect came to the camp drunk and got angry when he was questioned for his behaviour by his senior,” Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Kisilu Mutua said.

The suspect is said to have shot his boss at least five times. Investigators recovered five 7.62mm spent cartridges after combing the scene.

He will be arraigned once investigations are concluded.

The slain officer’s body was later taken to a private mortuary in Maai Mahiu awaiting post-mortem.

