Cop Under Probe for Pulling Down Kericho Female Senatorial Aspirant’s Posters

The National Police Service (NPS) is probing a police officer accused of pulling down campaign material belonging to a female senatorial candidate in Kericho.

The police said the politician Quenas Chepkemoi had filed a complaint over the posters pulled down from her motor vehicle by the yet to be identified cop.

The police service said the matter had been forwarded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for probing.

“NPS through Kericho Police Station is in receipt of a complaint from Ms Quenas Chepkemoi, an aspirant for Kericho senatorial seat that while on a campaign trail meeting supporter at Royal Hotel, Kericho, posters pasted in her motor vehicle were pulled down by a known police officer,” tweeted the service.

The NPS also expressed remorse for the event and promised that all candidates, particularly female candidates, would be safe during the electioneering period.

“No acts of hooliganism and intolerance directed against the vulnerable groups, including female, youth and persons with disability shall be tolerated from any quarters, including from those in law enforcement,” the police said.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai instructed all police personnel to remain focused on security and to continue to demonstrate professionalism, accountability, and response to such victims during the electioneering period.

NPS further stated that it had put in place suitable processes to address all sorts of harassment, including sexual and gender-based violence, directed at female aspirants, particularly those from disadvantaged groups.

“Don’t hesitate to make a report of such intimidation and harassment to the nearest police officer, police station or through our police hotlines and Tollfree numbers including,” NPS added.

