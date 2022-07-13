Senior Cop Loses Ammunition In Bar Brawl

A police officer is nursing injuries following a bar brawl in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Inspector Fredrick Mzungu attached to Jogoo Police Station and Inspector Kelvin Mwangi of Kileleshwa Police Station are said to have been involved in a bar fight over a Sh1,200 bill.

A police report indicates that the duo were in the company of four civilians at the Paris Lounge and Grill along Mirema Drive when the altercation occurred.

During the scuffle, Mzungu is said to have drawn his weapon, a Cesca pistol loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition.

The report shows that the officer was disarmed by the establishment’s security. It is then that he is said to have lost the bullets.

Read: Former PS Konchellah Loses Firearm in Nairobi

“In defense, the security personnel disarmed the officer and in the process a magazine loaded with 9 rounds of ammunition got lost,” the report reads.

The pistol has, however, been recovered and is being kept at Kasarani Police Station as investigations into the incident continue.

Inspector Mzungu is said to have suffered head injuries.

“During the scuffle, the said officer sustained head injuries. The pistol has been recovered and kept at the Kasarani police station armory for safe custody. The search for the lost magazine is in progress,” the report adds.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...