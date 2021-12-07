Cop Kills Six Including Lover, Turns Gun on Himself In Kabete

A police officer attached to Kabete Police Station on Tuesday fatally shot six people before turning the gun on himself in what has been described as a bizarre incident.

Constable Benson Imbatu is said to have taken home with him an AK47 rifle and later picked a quarrel with his girlfriend of three months, Carol Imbatu.

According to the police, the officer shot and killed his wife, neighbours and boda boda riders who were at the scene of crime.

The victims had rushed to the Heights Apartment following gunshots and a fire emanating from the same apartment.

It is at this point that the officer stepped out with the gun in hand and felled the five including two boda boda riders and neighbours.

“He went on a shooting spree pursuing his targets far away from the house,” said Jane Wanjiru, a neighbour of the deceased.

Two others who suffered grave injuries are admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

Imbatu then took his life by shooting himself in neck.

The incident then sparked protests along Thiongo Road with locals demanding why the officer who allegedly was suffering from a mental illness was still working.

“We have been told the officer had mental issues. Why was he at work?” posed a local.

Dagoretti police boss Francis Wahome said the couple lived alone and are yet to determine the motive behind the killings.

“We do not know the motive of the incident but we have lost seven people including the officer who died by suicide,” said Wahome.

The bodies have since been moved to the morgue.

