Cop in Custody After Allegedly Shooting Reveler at Kasarani Nightclub

A police officer is in custody after shooting a reveler at a nightclub in Kasarani, Nairobi.

The unidentified cop is said to have quarreled with the victim before he drew his gun.

Eyewitnesses say the duo argued over unknown issues before the cop shot the victim in the leg.

The suspect then left the scene of incident but was traced and arrested moments later.

The officer was later disarmed and placed in custody pending arraignment.

Kasarani police boss Peter Mwazo said they are yet to figure out what triggered the quarrel.

This comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concerns over the rising cases of criminal acts involving police officers in the country.

Speaking during a General Service Unit (GSU) passing out parade at Embakasi training college on December 8, the Head of State warned police officers against misusing firearms.

He encouraged the officers to talk about their family problems instead of resorting to violence.

“Mambo ni mengi lakini hakuna shida haiwezi kutatuliwa watu wakiongea,” he said.

President Kenyatta said the government is ready to help officers deal with mental and other problems that may affect their service delivery.

“Kama kitu kinakusumbua unawezaongelesha wenzako. Mashida ni mingi,” he added.

“Your gun is for protection not to take lives…this problem is there and we want to deal with it. But I am pleading with you, if you have a problem at home or at work, look for someone to talk to…we are ready to help. There is no shame in speaking out.”

