Cop Found Dead at Kasarani Home in Suspected Suicide

A police officer attached to the Parklands Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was found dead at his Kasarani home.

Senior sergeant Elias Kirimo was found dead on Friday evening by his sons who unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate him.

While it is suspected Kirimo might have taken his own life, Kasarani police boss Peter Mwazo said the motive was unknown.

His remains have been moved to the Kenyatta University Hospital mortuary.

Earlier this month, a police officer in Marsabit confessed to being depressed to the extent of trying to take his life.

The officer, who identified himself as Kiprotich Rop, said that no one has been offering a listening ear, despite his tribulations.

“I have been suffering from depression and I have been trying to kill myself. Nobody wants to hear me, nobody wants to help me. I am really depressed,” he said.

A teary Rop requested members of the public to help him overcome depression.

“I am requesting everyone who is ready to help me to cope up with depression to come to my rescue. Suicidal thoughts have been coming severally. Even today I have been trying to kill myself. Please help me. I do not want to die,” he said.

In September, the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) launched a programme to monitor and identify officers who need medical attention.

The programme has a special focus on mental health and is being implemented by the commission in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.

