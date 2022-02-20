Cop Drowns While Trying To Rescue Drowning Teen In Mwingi

A police officer and a 15-year-old student drowned on Sunday at Keiya Earth dam in Endui village, Mwingi, Kitui County.

The teen, a student at Mutuang’ombe Secondary School, had gone to fetch water with his friends when he decided to swim in the dam but unfortunately drowned in the process.

His friends raised alarm attracting the attention of the 40-year-old cop who rushed to the scene in an attempt to rescue the boy.

According to eyewitnesses, the officer identified as Daniel Kasina slipped off the dam bank and drowned.

The incident was confirmed by Mwingi Central Deputy OCPD Nicholas Mutuma.

The police boss warned residents against swimming in dams and rivers to avert such tragedies in the future.

On their part, the villagers, who claim to have also lost livestock to drowning in the dam, urged the county government to fence off the water body.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to a local mortuary pending autopsy.

