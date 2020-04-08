Cop Dies In Embakasi Chaos After Landlord Disconnected Water, Electricity For Delayed Rent – Video

One police officer is reported to have died in chaos in Pipeline Estate, Embakasi, after tenants started rioting over what they termed as mistreatment by the landlord.

According to tenants who reached out to Kahawa Tungu, the landlord disconnected water and electricity for the tenants, who had delayed to pay rent.

“Most of us who live here work from industrial area and many companies closed their operations since the curfew was effected and we are yet to be paid but the promise was we’ll be paid by this week. Today in the morning he disconnected power, water and he’s threatened to evict people by date 10 if they won’t have paid,” said one of the tenants.

The apartments belong a a guy identified as Munje, and managed by agency called Gamunje LTD.

“Since the first Corona case was announced there has been a lot of threats and intimidation from his agents about rent payment,” added the tenant.

Poor people in one of the flats in Pipeline Estate refused to pay full rent since they are casual workers in the Industrial Area and most of them are jobless now. Owners of the building decided to disconnect water and power. There was a riot which led to the death of a cop pic.twitter.com/FdsAQAvE4B — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) April 8, 2020

The dead cop is reported to have been stationed at Kware Police Post, and the police are yet to issue a public statement on the incidence.

