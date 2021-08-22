Cop Arrested After Fatally Shooting Colleague in Ngong Weighbridge Scuffle

Police in Kajiado County have launched an investigation into an incident where a police officer allegedly accidentally shot a colleague after a scuffle with a truck driver at Kimuka trading center on Saturday night.

According to a police report seen by this writer, a team of officers manning a mobile weighbridge along Ngong/Suswa road came across an overloaded lorry and ordered the driver to stop.

The driver, who was transporting sand, reportedly defied the orders forcing the officers to pursue the lorry using a pickup.

On reaching Kimuka trading center, about 5KM west of the station, the driver of the lorry reversed and hit the pickup carrying the officers.

In the commotion, officer Emma Sopiato attached to the Gilgil Police Station accidentally discharged her AK47 rifle hitting Fanuel Abongo in the ribs. The bullet exited through the left side of the ribs.

Abongo was seated behind the driver’s seat.

The officer was rushed to Ngong sub-county hospital and was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Emma later reported the incident at Ngong Police Station while in the company of Joseph Muchiri, the manager in charge of the Ngong/Suswa weighbridge and Christopher Ochieng, the driver of the pickup.

Officers at Ngong Police Station disarmed the officer and placed her in custody pending investigations into the incident.

The AK47 rifle has been forwarded to relevant officers for ballistic tests.

