Cop Arrested After Shooting, Killing Colleague In Kirinyaga

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his colleague after a confrontation at Gathambi Coffee Factory in Ndia, Kirinyaga County.

While confirming the incident on Sunday, Ndia sub-county police boss Joseph Mwika said the officers attached to Ndiriti Police Station were guarding the factory when they got into a heated argument on Sunday at around 1am. One of the officers is said to have been drunk.

Police Constable James Oburu is said to have shot Luka Kimuge on the neck killing him on the spot.

“It happened that PC James Oburu and PC Luka Kimuge were guarding Gathambi Coffee factory when they started quarrelling and a fight ensued, where by PC Luka Kimuge shot dead PC James Oburu on the neck and died instantly,” a police statement reads.

Read: 7 Kirinyaga MCAs Who Sought To Impeach Waiguru Ask For Forgiveness

The body of the deceased was moved to Kibugi funeral home waiting for an autopsy with police launching investigations into the incident.

The suspect was locked up in Baricho police station awaiting to be arraigned in court.

Police confiscated firearms assigned to the officers for examination with an aim of using them as evidence in court.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu