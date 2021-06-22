Cop Arrested for Allegedly Robbing M-Pesa Agent Ksh9,000 in Chuka

Police in Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, are holding a colleague who was arrested for allegedly robbing a local M-Pesa agent Ksh9,000.

Julius Oduor Ayieko of the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) is reported to have gone to an M-Pesa shop in Chuka town and requested to withdraw some money.

According to police reports, as the shop attendant identified as Moreen Kanana waited to serve him, the officer gained access to the kiosk through the backdoor.

“…(He) robbed M-Pesa agent Moreen Kanana cash amounting to Ksh9000, and upon trying to shout, he showed her a rifle,” a police report reads in part.

The officer was corned by members of the public who responded to the scene.

The angry mob is said to have roughed up the cop before he was rescued by his colleagues.

Read: Boya Police Boss Among 5 Officers Arrested For Stealing Alcohol After Lorry Ferrying Vodka Was Involved In Accident

“Police officers rushed to the scene and rescued the accused who was later identified as No. 259545 AP Constable Julius Oduor Ayieko CIPU officer attached to Embu West Sub-county armed with scopion s/no. KE AP C239003 loaded with 20 rounds of ammunition of 9mm,” the report added.

The officers recovered one handcuff with no serial number from the suspect.

The suspect is being held at Chuka Police Station as the probe into the incident continues.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu