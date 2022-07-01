Cop Accused of Lobbing Teargas at Karua’s Kisii Rally Detained

A police officer who was arrested for lobbying a teargas canister at Martha Karua’s rally in Kisii will stay in custody for 10 more days to allow investigations into the same.

The officer identified as Josephat Makori has been charged with an attempt to cause harm with an explosive.

Appearing before a Kisumu Court, the cop denied the charges and claimed that his life was in danger.

Politicians walk around with “bouncers”, and they feel entitled to be on stage with their candidate, that’s why you see political podiums so crowded like a bag of popcorns. Idlers on stage make it hard for police to secure that space.Martha Karua security did a good job yesterday pic.twitter.com/AXRSJ3VVw2 — The People’s Watchman (@bonifacemwangi) July 1, 2022

In videos shared on social media, the cop who was in civilian clothing was captured lobbing the teargas at the crowd forcing the rally to end prematurely.

He was later pointed out and only avoided a lynching after police intervened and whisked him to safety.

Confirming his arrest, Nyanza Regional Police Boss Karanja Muiruri said the officer was off-duty and had not been deployed to the event.

“Josephat Makori of Kisii Police Station was at the scene in civilian clothes and was not deployed there, is the one who dropped the teargas canister. This was witnessed by members of the public who beat him up accusing him of why he was spoiling their meeting. He was rescued by fellow police officers,” said the police boss.

Mr Makori will also face internal disciplinary action according to the National Police Service procedures.

We want ANSWERS.

Who wanted to harm Martha Karua in Kisii?

Tanga Tanga agents we know you!

There was an EXPLOSION in Karua's meeting.

She has been driven to safety. pic.twitter.com/iqsyW1wrMk — Solomon Kuria (@kuriasolomonK) June 30, 2022

