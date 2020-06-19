Cop Accused Of Killing 13 Year Old Yassin Moyo Fails To Take Plea Afer Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

Cop who allegedly shot and killed 13 year old boy, Yassin Moyo on March 30 did not show up for plea taking.

Duncan Ndiema is said to have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.

According to his lawyer, Danstan Omari, his client underwent testing at Mbagathi Hospital.

“This being a very sensitive case, I propose we take a mention date on Tuesday if the doctors make a prescription,” he said.

The prosecution did not object to Omari’s request. Judge Daniel Ogembo deferred the plea taking to next week.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji approved the prosecution and arrest of Ndiema on June 2.

Officer Ndiema is said to have shot the deceased in the stomach.

The deceased was watching the police officers implement the dusk till dawn curfew while perched on his balcony at their family home in Huruma, Nairobi.

He was rushed to a Nairobi hospital by neighbours but died shortly after.

His parents, Hussein Moyo Molte and mother Hadija Abdullahi Hussein have been seeking justice for their teenage boy who will never get to graduate school.

“My child was shot on the balcony at home, he wasn’t even on the street. I support the curfew but how the policeman handled it was very wrong,” Mr Hussein told CNN.

A report by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) showed that 15 people have been killed by police and 31 others left with serious injuries since the onset of the dusk till dawn curfew.

In a statement, IPOA said about 87 complaints which include deaths, shootings, harassment, assaults resulting to serious injuries, robbery, inhuman treatment and sexual assault are under investigation.

“After preliminary investigations, fifteen (15) deaths and thirty-one (31) incidents where victims sustained injuries have directly been linked to actions of police officers during the curfew enforcement,” read a statement signed by IPOA chairperson Anne Makori.

Makori said that the authority has launched investigation into the latest incidents of police brutality that led to the death of six people.

