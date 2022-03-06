Cooking Gas Prices Soar Over Russia-Ukraine War

Kenyans will dig deeper into their pockets as the cost of cooking gas is set to hit a record high, Kahawa Tungu has established.

In the latest changes set to take effect on Monday, March 7, Rubis Energy has announced plans to increase the cost of refueling Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders by at least 15 percent.

This represents a nearly Ksh400 increase in the normal pricing.

Rubis Energy, formally known as Kenol Kobil Plc, announced that a 6Kg gas cylinder will go for Ksh1,560, up from an average of Ksh1,400.

The cost of refueling a 13Kg cylinder is set to retail at Ksh3,340, an estimated Ksh300 increment.

Further, Kenyans will part with Ksh8,760 to refill a 35Kg gas cylinder.

Rubis Energy revealed the new prices in a communiqué to all dealers dated March 4, 2022.

Our news desk understands that the prices have been affected by an increase in the landing cost this month which is a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, is the world’s largest producer of natural gas.

Other oil and gas companies are also set to review their prices in the coming days.

Unlike Kerosene, Petrol and Diesel, LPG prices are not controlled by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

