Convicted Former Laikipia MP Lempurkel Released on Sh100,000 Bail Pending Appeal Ruling

Onkwani also noted that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Lempurkel assaulted Korere contrary to section 251 of the penal code.

She also dismissed Lempurkel’s defense where he claimed the allegations were politically instigated.

Read: Former Laikipia North MP Lempurkel Denies Hate Speech Charges, Freed on Bail

“The CCTV was at the corridor but the offence was committed in the boardroom and not in the corridor and such the said CCTV would have been immaterial consideration of this case,” the court observed.

On whether Lempurkel had also been assaulted by Korere, Onkwani noted that while the duo was issued with P3 forms, the former did not present in court medical records or the form to support his case.

It is said that Lempurkel caused Korere bodily harm by slapping her on her left cheek and kicking her on her lower abdomen.

The incident took place at Harambee House, Nairobi on November 21, 2016.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu