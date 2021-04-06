Convict who had Contracted Covid-19 Found Dead in Cell

A male convict who recently contracted Covid-19 has died at a police cell in Kuria West, Migori County.

Samwel Marwa, 32, passed on Monday after being sentenced on April 1.

According to Kuria West sub-county Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo, the deceased could not serve his sentence at the Migori GK Prison because of his medical status hence he was isolated in a police cell.

The convict was apparently stable until Sunday at around 2.22 pm when he collapsed in the cell and lost consciousness.

The departed also had blood-stained foam coming from his mouth prompting them to alert the medical officers.

Medical officers attended to him and later left him to rest after his condition improved, Mr Kimaiyo added.

On Monday morning, however, at around 7am, the medical officer who had gone to do the regular checkup found him dead in the cell.

Police are awaiting a medical report to establish the exact cause of death.

The bereaved family has been informed of his death and are working towards moving their kin’s remains to Migori Level Four Hospital morgue.

The cell in which Marwa died is set to be fumigated.

The deceased had been jailed for six months or an alternative fine of Sh10,000.

He had been found guilty of being in possession of illicit brew in Kuria West.

