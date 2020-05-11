Convergence Partners Acquire Vodacom Business in Four African Countries

Inq Holdings Limited, formerly Synergy Communications, has completed 100 percent acquisition of Vodacom Business operations in four African countries; Nigeria, Zambia, Cote d’voire and a planned acquisition in Cameroon once they receive pending regulatory approvals.

This was announced by Convergence partners, who own the Pan African digital service platform, Inq. Holdings Limited.

The landmark transaction will stamp the Mauritius-based Inq’s regional footprint as a leading provider for enterprise solutions to 13 cities in seven countries across the African continent including its existing operations in Malawi, Mozambique and Botswana.

Under the Inq banner, the company is set to embark on the next phase of building a unified Pan-african cloud and digital service provider, bringing to the market a suite of relevant next generation technology solutions in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Edge and NFV.

“This represents a further milestone in our journey to create a group serving the enterprise

community across sub-Saharan Africa with a uniformly high quality of service and consistent product offering”, remarked Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners.

