Controversial Prophet Bushiri And Wife Arrested For Fraud And Money Laundering

Controversial ‘Prophet’ Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) has been arrested in Rustenberg South Africa.

The prophet and his wife were arrested in a hotel in South Africa. They were being investigated for fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) committed from 2015, in relation to Exchange Control Regulations related to foreign currency in an amount of USD1,147,200 (Ksh114 million)

The ECG church external affairs manager Maynard Manyowa confirmed the arrest through the official Facebook account where he informed the congregants.

“We were later made aware that they were members of the Hawks. They took the prophet and our mother, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, in handcuffs to Pretoria. As you will remember, from last year, we have struggled with reports that our father [Bushiri] was guilty. He has been detained and is being questioned by the Hawks in Silverton, Pretoria.,” The Facebook post read in part.

Read: Egyptian Giant Zamalek Return To Kenya On Friday After 21 Years (Photos)

Prophet Bushiri was being investigated by the Hawks which is the police’s elite crime-fighting unit in South Africa, since last year.

The Hawks also confirmed the arrest of Bushiri and his wife. The couple runs several businesses in South Africa and abroad.

They are set to appear in a Pretoria court on Monday.

“The couple who run several business enterprises in South Africa and abroad are expected to appear before the Pretoria Commercial Crime Court on Monday,” Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said.

Prophet Bushiri is not new to controversy but yet manages to attract a huge following to his ECG church. He has in recent times posted videos insinuating that he has the ability to float while preaching.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com Also WhatsApp 0708677607 with your news tips