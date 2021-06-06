Controversial Prophesies of Late Televangelist TB Joshua

On Sunday, June 6, the world woke up to news that controversial Nigerian Televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua commonly referred to as TB Joshua had died.

TB Joshua, the founder and leader of Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), is said to have passed on Saturday, June 5 at the age of 57.

The cause of his death was not immediately revealed.

He, however, according to his church, died shortly after concluding a program in his Lagos church on Saturday evening.

“On Saturday 5th June 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: ‘Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” a statement shared on TB Joshua’s social media pages read.

Even as his followers across the world mourn the man they knew as a prophet, many of his deeds remain controversial to the rest of the world.

He gained popularity throughout Africa and the world over his predictions of world events, politics and the economy with some of his “prophecies” sparking mixed reactions on social media.

Through his popular Emmanuel TV, TB Joshua claimed to have divine powers to heal all sorts of incurable diseases like HIV/AIDS and cancer.

Disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370

In 2014, his church released a video claiming that the preacher had predicted the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines MH370.

The plane with 227 passengers and 12 crew members on board went missing on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its planned destination, Beijing Capital International Airport.

Despite an international search effort that spanned about four years and cost $200 million the plane’s wreckage has never been found.

Analysis of the aircraft’s automated communications with an Inmarsat satellite indicated a possible crash site somewhere in the southern Indian Ocean.

US Elections

In November 2016, during the US elections, TB Joshua incorrectly predicted that Hillary Clinton would win the poll.

Realizing that the prophecy had failed after Donal Trump carried the day, the preacher claimed that he was referring to Clinton’s win in the popular vote and any misinterpretation was due to a lack of “spiritual understanding”.

Ghana Terrorist attack

He had also in April the same year prophesied a terror attack in Ghana.

The prophecy caused tension in the West African country forcing police to issue a statement calling for the general public to be calm and vigilant.

Nigeria economy

In one of his prophecies in 2017, the preacher said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari would “protect” the country’s economy.

“President Buhari will do everything to reject the devaluation of the naira (Nigerian currency) – which is a good idea from a good leader. But there will be overwhelming pressure from above him, which he will not be able to resist,” he said.

The country’s economy was at the time suffering. Its main revenue generator, crude oil, was under attack by militants.

Media reports indicate that the country, then, went into its first recession in more than 20 years.

Covid-19

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in the world in 2020 and the health scare that came with it, TB Joshua predicted that the virus that causes Covid-19 would disappear globally on March 27, 2020.

The pandemic is still ravaging the world more than a year later.

Some of his followers believe he predicted the 2015 Garissa University College attack, the Ouagadougou hotel siege in Burkina Faso, the November 2015 Paris attacks and the 2016 Brussels Bombings.

