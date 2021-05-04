‘Controversial’ Pastor Godfrey Migwi Joins Politics, Seeks To Unseat Mathioya MP Peter Kimari

‘Controversial’ Pastor and political commentator Godfrey Migwi has joined politics and is set to seek an elective post in 2022.

According to a billboard post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Migwi will be going for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat which is currently held by Peter Kimari.

It is not clear which party Migwi will use for his stab in politics.

He becomes the third candidate to declare his interest in the seat after the current MP Peter Kimari, former MP Clement Muchiri Wambugu.

Migwi used to have a religious show ‘Kwenjera Uma Wa Mandiko’ (analysing the truth of the word) every Wednesday on Kameme Radio alongside man Nyari and Kamlesh.

He was however sacked in July 2019, after showing open support to a senior politician who is seeking to become the President in 2022.

He would later attribute his sacking to his criticism towards President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In May 2020, Migwi alleged that his life was in danger, and that ‘powerful’ people were alleging that his church is on a road reserve, after his continued attacks on the President.

Pastor Migwi will not be the first clergy to join politics, with other notable figures being Pastor Pius Muiru and Bishop Margret Wanjiru.

