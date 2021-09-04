‘Controversial’ Nigerian Evangelist Warns Women Against Wearing Wigs, Makeup

Controversial Nigerian Evangelist, Pastor Cyril Utomi has warned women against wearing wigs, makeup and perfumes terming it ungodly.

According to the evangelist, high heels, jewelry and artificial hair are Jezebel’s properties that will derail one’s quest in seeking the kingdom of God.

Through a Facebook post, Pastor Utomi called on women to burn the aforementioned items with the caption “Burn your idols before they burn you.”

This, he said after a congregant had reportedly surrendered her life to Christ.

Read: ‘Controversial’ Pastor Godfrey Migwi Joins Politics, Seeks To Unseat Mathioya MP Peter Kimari

“A female minister from Rivers State, Nigeria had an encounter with the Lord Jesus Christ. During the conference, conviction came on her. She first removed her earrings during the programme. When we paid her a follow-up visit yesterday, she handed over all her Hair Attachments and various makeup materials for burning. Pictures below are the items and the burning process. We give God the glory. Remember her in your prayers for the courage of conviction and to stand firm against every opposition and persecution,” he wrote.

The televangelist is very controversial in Nigeria and has on several occasions been criticized following his remarks regarding societal issues.

Read Also: Controversial Pastor Now Claims President Kenyatta Behind Ndindi Nyoro’s Harassment

In 2018, the pastor joined politics and was running for governorship under the APC ticket. He however lost.

In a similar account of events in Kenya, ‘Controversial’ Pastor and political commentator Godfrey Migwi joined politics and is set to seek an elective post in 2022.

According to a billboard post seen by Kahawa Tungu, Migwi will be going for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat which is currently held by Peter Kimari.

It is however unclear which party the evangelist will use for his stab in politics.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...