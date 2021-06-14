Controversial Businessman Joe Kariuki Flaunts Ksh10 Million Ford Mustang During Charity Work in Ngara

Barely two weeks before dust settles after controversial businessman Joe Kariuki was accused of running an Illuminati-like Crypto Scheme, the businessman has resurfaced with a Ksh10 million Ford Mustang car.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the Pessacoin CEO bought the sky blue, turbocharged Ford Mustang last week.

Kariuki was on Monday spotted addressing a gathering of street families and boys along a lull street in the Pangani outskirts.

Joe was accompanied by city bloggers and other social media personalities including writer and blogger Cabu Gah.

Hot on the heels of his Illuminati claims, where he was accused of running a secret get-rich-quick cult, Joe has maintained that he is not in the business of promoting illicit ways of acquiring money and laughed off the ‘Illuminati’ stories terming them the work of idle minds.

Whilst the business mogul did not reveal what he was doing in the city streets surrounded by hundreds of homeless families, Cabu Gah, via his Facebook page, said that Kariuki was on a charity mission accompanied by his wife and that he gave out Ksh100,000 worth of cash and also gave out over 100 meals, clothing and other items.

Joe’s intentions have not yet been made clear, neither has the source of his millions been unearthed.

