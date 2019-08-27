Uhuru Appoints New Controller of Budget Following The Exit Of Agnes Odhiambo

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed former Deputy Controller of Budget, Stephen Masha, as the new budget controller following the exit of Agnes Odhiambo whose term ended on Monday.

According to a gazette notice published on Tuesday, Masha will hold the position on an acting capacity for a period of 90 days pending a substantive appointment.

The notice stated in part: “In exercise of powers conferred by section 7(1) of the Controller of Budget Act, 2016, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces, designate Stephen Masha to be the acting Controller of Budget for a period of 90 days with effect August 27, 2019.”

Masha is a certified public accountant as well as a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

The new appointment follows the expiry of Agnes Odhiambo’s eight-year term.

