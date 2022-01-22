Content Creator Miss Mandi Apologizes to Former Colleagues who Accused her of Bullying, Discrimination

Former One FM Presenter Mandi Saro has come out to address allegations of bullying and discrimination leveled against her online.

In a statement published on social media, Miss Mandi apologized for her behaviour at the time, saying she had grown from who she was nine years ago when the incident allegedly happened.

“To all those that have recounted particular negative experiences that involved me please know that while my intentions were never to cause you harm and what I can now see as deep trauma, I acknowledge that my words and my actions could have caused them. For that, I apologize. I feel terrible that some of my actions could have caused those who have interacted with me such distress because that is not who I am now or what I stand for.” the statement reads.

The popular YouTuber has been trending online for the better part of this week after a former colleague going by the name of Koome Gitobu recounted how Miss Mandi had created a toxic workplace for him at One FM.

According to Gitobu, Miss Mandi called him names for not wearing trendy clothes while ideally making fun of him for carrying food to the office and not eating out like the other colleagues.

Apparently, Miss Mandi constantly reminded Gitobu that he was not fit to be a radio presenter because he did not have a polished accent like her.

“This woman would constantly call the entire office to a stop to make fun of my clothes when I didn’t have enough money to buy the trendy shit she & her friends thought only those deserving to be in their presence to wear,” Gitobu wrote.

He added, “This woman made up such hurtful nicknames for me behind my back. And laugh in my face because I couldn’t afford to order fancy food for lunch so I would cook my own food and carry.”

Netizens were irked by the accusations, prompting other parties to come forward with similar allegations.

In her statement, Miss Mandi said the matter could have been handled differently if the right mechanisms were in place.

“This incident has highlighted how important it is to have just avenues to resolve workplace conflict.” She said in the statement.

