Conte Open To Abandoning Spurs’ Sinking Ship

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man to manage the club.

Spurs lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games as Ben Mee’s 71st-minute header boosted Burnley’s battle against relegation.

At the final whistle, a disappointed Conte, 52, headed straight to the dressing room on his own.

And he said: “I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I’m ready to go, no problem.”

Conte emerged for his post-match media engagements but refused to talk about the game and instead spoke about his current plight.

“I am not used to this situation. I am trying everything but the situation is not changing,” added the Italian. “I am available and open with the club to do what the club wants.

“I want to help the club, I work a lot, I work very hard. I am giving 20 hours a day to Tottenham and the other four hours I sleep but it is not enough.

“The performance can be good and the commitment was good but we lost. For me the situation is unacceptable. To lose four of five [games] for Tottenham has to be a disaster.

Read Also: Antonio Conte Reveals Spurs’ January Slump

“I came in to try to improve the situation. Maybe at this moment, I am not so good to improve the situation. I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way.

“For sure we are to speak and have a conversation with the club to try and find the best solution to help the team not have this type of situation.

“It is the right moment to make assessment. I repeat I am really frustrated.”

Conte has only been in charge for 22 games after the former Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss was appointed successor to Nuno Espirito Santo in November.

Read Also: Antonio Conte Returns To Premier League As Tottenham Hotspur Coach

However, he has suggested recently he is not happy with the situation he has inherited at Tottenham.

Conte did try to deflect some critical comments he made during an interview with Sky Italia, stating it was due to an incorrect translation.

But with Spurs in eighth place and seven points off fourth, his future is now uncertain.

When asked specifically by another media outlet whether he would still be in charge for Saturday’s game at Leeds, Conte walked away from the interview without answering the question.

“In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation [trouble],” he said. “This is the reality. Maybe there is something wrong.

Read Also: Not So Special? Tottenham Sack Jose Mourinho

“I want to take responsibility. If I have that, I’m open to every decision. I have ambition, I hate to lose. To take my salary, it is not right at this moment.

“I want to help Tottenham, from the first day I arrive, but four defeats in five… This is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened.

“At the moment we could finish 10th, 12th, 13th. We could finish in the same position as when I arrived here.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...