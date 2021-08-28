Construction Site Where Nine People Perished To Remain Closed

Zhejiang Chenjian Construction (Africa) has announced the closure of a construction site where nine people perished following a crane accident.

The Thursday afternoon incident left nine dead, two of whom were Chinese nationals.

In a statement, the ZJCC General Manager Zong Xudong said that Qwetu Residences site in Nairobi’s Hurlingham area will remain closed as they work closely with authorities to determine the cause of accident.

“We are continuing to cooperate and work with all relevant authorities to determine the cause of the accident. In the meanwhile, the site remains closed,” Xudong said on Saturday.

Mr Xudong also stated that the company has arranged for the affected families to receive counseling.

“We are in touch with the immediate families of the deceased and we are committed to provide them the necessary support,” he added.

A man who survived the accident, the company said, has been treated and is recuperating at home.

“The injured was treated and discharged and is recuperating at home,” Xudong added.

The deceased persons were identified on Friday at the Chiromo mortuary.

They were; Cheng Xiaoli 33, Chen Jianguo 47, Danson Kahindo 50, Joseph Mutugi 32, Peter Ng’ang’a 24, Dickson Ondieki 30, David Okiki 32, Enock Obara 32 and Stanely Alyssa 24.

A postmortem exercise was carried out on Saturday, August 28.

