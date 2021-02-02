Construction Of Wote Stadium To Be Completed By NYS As Previous Contractor Stopped Over Under-performance

The construction of Wote Stadium will be completed by the National Youth Service (NYS) as the previous contractor has been stopped over under-performance, CS Amina Mohamed has confirmed.

The Sh300 million stadium had been launched in January 2017 but stalled due to insufficient funds.

While visiting the site, Sports CS Amina together with Labour CS Simon Chelugui confirmed that the previous contractors had been terminated.

“CSs Amina Mohammed & Simon Chelugui accompanied by Makueni CDICC visited Wote Stadium, Makueni County that’s under construction. CS Amina said following termination of contract due to under-performance, the National Government has engaged NYS to expedite its completion,” reads the tweet.

Traphes and Nitram Enterprise Limited had been contracted for the construction of the stadium. The company however sought an extension of two months due to changes in the design of the 20,000 capacity stadium.

According to the company’s managing director Mark Muendo, the delay had been due to the last minute changes of design.

‘‘We will be seeking for more time because of the changes in the initial design of the stadium. When we dug the pavilion, the area was soggy leading to some variations,” said Muendo.

Failure to meet the deadline by the contractors led to the termination of the contract.

