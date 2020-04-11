Construction Of 20,000 Capacity Siaya Stadium Taking Shape (Photos)

Construction of 20,000 capacity Siaya Stadium is progressing well, according to latest photos.

Launched in September last year, the 10-month project was scheduled to be done by June, according to Siaya County Governor Amoth Rasanga.

Among other installations, the ultra modern facility when completed should have floodlights and an amphitheater.

A budget of Kshs394 million was set aside for the work.

Apart from Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums in Nairobi, no other stadium in the country can host an international match.

Siaya Stadium is intended, when complete, to bridge the gap, and offer a conductive environment for many talented youths in the county to explore their talents.

Bondo United are expected to use the stadium as their home ground.

