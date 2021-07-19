Conquering Lionesses Roar Back To Dinner Reception

Kenya women’s basketball team returned to the country on Sunday after qualifying for the 2021 FIBA Women’s Afrobasket in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Lionesses beat Egypt 99-83 to win the Zone 5 qualifiers on Saturday, booking themselves a slot in the continental showpiece set for September this year in Cameroon.

In hand to receive them at the airport was the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ambassador Amina Mohamed, who later hosted them to dinner.

Amina assured of government support to ensure the team prepares enough and ahead of time before they travel to Yaounde.

“I assured that the Government will provide adequate facilitation for early and timely preparations for the Afrobasket Finals to be held in September,” said Amina.

Kenya has now qualified for FIBA Afrobasket, the highest level of the game in Africa, six times.

