Frustrated Conjestina Achieng Torches House

Former boxer Conjestina Achieng has reportedly torched her house in Gem Yala citing frustrations.

The 43-year-old former WIBF Middleweight champion has been in and out of mental facilities without her condition improving.

In January 2011, Conjestina’s father sent an appeal to Kenyans to help him take her to hospital after her behaviour deteriorated from the norm.

According to the father, Conjestina had removed her son from school, set ablaze to all her boxing gear and disposed of all the equipment from her gymnasium, which she had opened in 2009.

She was admitted at the Mathari hospital in Nairobi which specialises in mental health care. She was later released.

There have been several other efforts including one by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to rehabilitate her without much change.

