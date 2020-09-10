Congolese National Vatha Bahati Josue Becomes 3rd Suspect To Be Charged With Omwenga Murder

Congolese national Vatha Bahati Josue has been charged with the murder of Kevin Omwenga. He becomes the third suspect to be charged with the murder of Omwenga.

He denied the charge and was ordered to deposit Ksh100,000 cash bail.

Josue was arrested on Wednesday over links to the murder of Omwenga on August 21 at Galana Apartments, Kilimani, Nairobi.

According to the police, the suspect’s phone, a Samsung A10, was used to communicate with the deceased and the other two suspects, Chris Obure and Robert Bodo Ouko, charged with the murder.

The police say that Josue was in constant communication with the suspects before and after the killing.

Police believe that the killing was orchestrated after a deal went south.

Obure and his bodyguard Ouko denied murder charges yesterday before justice Mumbi Ngugi. They were detained awaiting bail ruling on Monday.

Today, police pressed more charges against the suspects.

In a charge sheet presented before the court, Obure is to be charged with two criminal counts among them failing to secure a firearm contrary to the firearms act.

He also faces another count of failing to secure the ammunition.

Ouko is also facing two counts including possession of a firearm without a certificate and being in possession of ammunition.

