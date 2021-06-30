Confusion as Wajir County is Represented by Two Governors at Matiangi-led Meeting

There was drama at a meeting hosted by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i at the Kenya School of Government after it emerged that Wajir County had two representatives.

The super CS was leading the National Development implementation and communication cabinet committee, meeting with Council of Governors on Wednesday.

Confusion arose when the Wajir representative was asked to introduce themselves. Both Mohammed Abdi Mohamud and Ahmed Ali Muktar rose from their seats.

Mohamud was ejected by the police but chose to walk out of the meeting to avoid attracting attention to himself.

Read: Ahmed Ali Muktar Takes Over as Wajir Governor, To Prioritize Service Delivery

Earlier, the current governor had protested after he found his assigned seat already occupied by his predecessor. He was forced to take a seat on the same spot but behind his former boss.

Muktar was sworn in as governor in May after 25 senator voted in support of Mohamud’s impeachment motion.

Mohamud who has been spotted in a Council of Governors (CoG) meeting pointed an accusatory finger at Wajir leaders who he claimed masterminded his removal from office.

“I’m perturbed by the behaviour of some Wajir leaders who orchestrated an illegal swearing-in to remove a serving governor from office,” he said.

Read Also: Senate Committee Recommends Impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Abdi

The ex-county chief decried disobedience of court orders. The High Court had blocked the senate and county assembly from ousting him pending the determination of his petition.

“The resolution by the Senate was rendered ineffective and inapplicable. As such, anything done in pursuit to that resolution on May 17, 2021, including the swearing-in of Wajir Deputy Governor, has no effect,” he complained.

CoG chair Martin Wambora expressed his displeasure in the manner in which Mohamud was removed from office.

“The Senate has failed to set standards on what amounts to gross violation of the Constitution. For example, in the Kirinyaga case, the Senate acquitted the governor charged with similar violations,” the Embu governor said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu