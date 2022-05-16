Confusion As Raila Nominates Kalonzo Chief Cabinet Minister While He Launches Presidential Bid

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance Coalition Party has today unveiled Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate ahead of the August 9, general elections.

Convened at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) Raila Odinga named Karua as his Deputy while nominating Kalonzo Musyoka as Chief Cabinet Minister.

Notably, Kalonzo Musyoka, who is part of the Azimio-One Kenya Coalition was absent and held a parallel press briefing at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka Command center in Karen.

There was confusion as Raila nominated Kalonzo as the Chief Cabinet Minister in his government while Kalonzo unveiled his presidential bid with Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his deputy.

The former Mwingi MP said that he, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga had been in consultation over the running mate post.

But Raila had the last word, he revealed adding that Raila tried to talk him into accepting Karua.

Kalonzo also told the press that he would have asked Kanu chairman Gideon Moi to be his running mate but One Kenya Alliance (OKA) “had been messed up”.

Raila on the other hand reiterated that Karua is the most suitable candidate terming her a fighter.

“This woman is a fighter and is not a quitter. She has a safe pair of hands, seasoned by the struggle for our second liberation and service to the country in many capacities. This woman has a beautiful soul as exhibited by her love and passion for her children and grandchildren. This woman will be a great co-creator and will make a remarkable first deputy president of the Republic of Kenya,” said Odinga.

The move has ignited mixed reactions from netizens with a good number castigating Kalonzo for opting to make his announcement the same day as Azimio’s big day.

Here are some mixed reactions from Twitter:

Kalonzo Musyoka being given prime minister instead of Dp pic.twitter.com/yrZOddIDAp — Dr.Somalia bae🇸🇴🇰🇪 (@Halimaibrah) May 16, 2022

Unfortunately the incoming Azimio Chief Cabinet Secretary has rebelled. Kalonzo Musyoka trying to revive OKA. I don't know if he will take Mudavadi and Wetangula back. — The Residents President (@thomasndungani) May 16, 2022

Out of sheer spite and utter contempt Hon Raila Odinga appoints Hon Kalonzo Musyoka his worthy competitor for President in the 8.9.2022 election as a member of his shadow Cabinet. How supercilious can one be?…and isn't Hon Musyoka surely the most deferential Kenyan? — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) May 16, 2022

Here, there are two things involved. Either Kalonzo Musyoka has instructions to force a Re-Run or He will join Raila Odinga before the August polls. Because he already has a position in Azimio — KIPKOREAL ™ (@or__kelvin) May 16, 2022

One Kamba friend once told me that Kalonzo Musyoka is a self seeker.I rebuked the hell out of him.

Today,Kalonzo has just confirmed to me that he is only interested in what goes in his stomach.

By going it alone,he intends to force a run-off which is harder than even winning. — ANALYST (@ANALYSTELIUD) May 16, 2022

