Confusion as Gov’t Officials Disagree On Whether Kenyan Had Died After Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine

There was confusion on Wednesday after government agencies could not agree on whether a person had died after receiving the Astra-zeneca vaccine.

During the media engagement with journalists and the government, it was initially said that a woman had died in Uasin Gishu after being inoculated.

Dr Peter Mbwiiri Ikamati, the deputy director of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB), said they were investigating a Covid-19 vaccine related death and 279 other cases of adverse effects.

Of the 279, seven are severe.

But Dr Collins Taabu – head of the National Vaccines and Immunisation Programme, denied his colleagues statement, adding the cause of death was yet to be established.

Dr Ikamati would moments later go back on his initial statements saying they were investigating a miscarriage.

“So long as you are vaccinated, whatever happens to you afterwards is monitored, investigated, and reported. That is why we are following up this case,” said Dr Ikamati.

“It does not mean the miscarriage was because of the vaccine. It might have happened anyway without any links to the vaccine.”

Dr Tabu also explained that effects ranging from mild to severe and common to rare may occur after receiving the vaccine.

“By you getting the vaccine today it doesn’t take away chances of getting other adverse events. For example, if you are vaccinated today and a mosquito bites you in the evening, it does not mean that the effects you are experiencing from the bite were caused by the vaccine,” said Dr Tabu.

The ministry of health later clarified that Kenya has not recorded a vaccine related death or blood clots as reported in Europe.

So far 370,000 Kenyans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, with Lamu recording the lowest number of people at 262.

