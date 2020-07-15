Conflict Of Interest Reigns High As Penial Air Owner Mary Mukulu Kai Gets Powerful Post In KCAA

Penial Air Ltd owner Mary Mukulu Kai has been confirmed as the new manager of flight operations for Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), replacing Captain Beatrice Wakhungu.

The position is one of the most powerful in the authority, since it is the docket that controls all flight operations in the country.

Reliable sources have informed this blog that Penial Air, which she co-owns with her husband Mr Kai Tinga, is planning to launch domestic flights soon.

“How is she working with a regulator as a senior and powerful manager while she owns an airline which competes with others?” poses our source.

Read: KCAA Releases Draft Charges for Drone Operations

Other operators in the country feel that she will stifle competition, though they were reluctant to come out openly.

In the changes that are yet to be made public, Sheila Kemunto who was in charge of licensing was demoted because of allegedly misusing the office.

“The reason Kemunto was demoted is because there was evidence she was favoring her husband Kiboro (works at Airworks (K) Ltd) and his friends

Penial is an upcoming airline with about two planes. However, our source intimates that the airline has three Boeing 737s belonging to Halla airlines from Somalia.

According to insiders, Penial Air is currently just making money from hosting planes from a Somalia tycoon who owns Halla Airlines.

“They are just waiting for paperwork to be completed so that it starts work. They will be doing Nairobi-Somalia-Middle East flights,” adds our source.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu