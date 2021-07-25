How Wife of Mombasa-based Dutch Businessman Herman Plotted Tycoon’s Murder – DCI

Police have arrested two main suspects behind the double murders of a Mombasa-based Dutch tycoon Herman Rouwenhourst and his guard Evans Bokoro.

The businessman, 55, was found dead at his matrimonial bed at Rocco apartments in Shanzu after an attack by armed assailants on June 4, 2021. He had multiple injuries on the head with his hands and legs tied and his mouth gagged.

The guard, 23, succumbed to similar injuries after the raid.

The suspects, Timothy Omondi Ngoe alias Rashid aged 22, and Mary Nekesa Ambani, 33, were arrested by homicide detectives after a thorough probe into the duo’s killing.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed on Sunday that Nekesa confessed to having been involved in the murder plot by the deceased’s wife.

According to the DCI, investigations have revealed that the slain tycoon had notified his wife Riziki Cherono of his intentions to divorce her following protracted domestic wrangles.

Irked, Cherono plotted to eliminate her husband whom they had two children aged 14 and 15 years.

The husband owned multiple properties and nightclubs scattered across Mombasa and Kilifi counties.

On May 10, 2021, DCI says, the woman planned a meeting between the two suspects Rashid and Nekesa, a former manager in one of Rouwenhourst’s hotels.

In her chilling confession to detectives, Nekesa disclosed that Cherono had earlier taken Rashid to their home on a recce mission to familiarize himself with the home.

“To complete the finer details into the murder plot, Rashid took photos of the bedroom where the deceased was later found dead,” said DCI.

Cherono reportedly promised Rashid a hefty pay upon completion of the task, from money that the deceased kept in a safe in the couple’s bedroom.

Apparently, on the fateful night of the murder, Cherono opened the door to their apartment letting in Rashid and other suspects still at large, to commit the crime.

“After completing their task, they broke into the safe and took off with over Sh3 Million,” said DCI.

Cherono was later found in the couple’s Toyota Probox around Serena hotel in what detectives discovered to be a staged kidnapping. She was later arrested.

Police further revealed that two weeks after the murder, Rashid acquired a plot with proceeds from the murder, measuring 40x80ft at Kiembeni.

“He constructed a four-roomed house at an estimated cost of over Sh1.5Million and furnished it with newly acquired households items, worth over Sh500,000,” added DCI.

Blood-stained shoes recovered from Rashid placed him at the scene of the murder following a forensic analysis conducted at DCI’s forensic lab.

Other items recovered from the prime suspect include one live round of 9mm callibre, one bullet head of 9mm callibre, a pair of handcuffs, several mobile phones and SIM cards.

The suspects will be arraigned in court tomorrow to answer to murder charges.

