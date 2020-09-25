Concerns Raised Over New Allowances Created By Public Institutions To Increase Pay

Concerns have been raised by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) over a new tendency by public institutions to create new allowances so as to increase pay.

According to a local blog, at least 8 new allowances have been created by public institutions thus government makes payments that are increased.

These allowances include prison risk, heavy bonus, toilet cleaning allowances, hotel night out, accommodation on new appointments out of station.

Last year, in a cost-saving measure, the Public Service Commission (PSC) revealed that Entry-level public servants would be employed on only a three-year contract.

The move, according to PSC, was aimed at reducing the ballooning public wage bill while at the same time lifting the quality of services in public offices.

The contract was only to be renewed upon satisfactory performance for all fresh university graduates and diploma holders joining the service.

“It will help shrink that expanding public wage bill. It will also allow people to move away freely without being limited, while the Public Service Commission will also be able to bring in new skill at whatever level of employment,” said PSC chairman Stephen Kirogo.

In yet another instance, SRC faulted MPs for their Sh250,000 house allowance terming it illegal.

Through a statement, SRC revealed that it was reviewing the matter with a view of taking appropriate action against the MPs, who had already pocketed Sh936 million of taxpayers money.

For instance, it cited that it is tasked with the sole responsibility to determine salaries and benefits for MPs and all other State officers.

