Concerns as Nation Correspondent Goes Missing in Addis Ababa

Concerns have been raised after a correspondent at Nation Media Group (NMG), Tesfa-Alem Tekle, went missing while on duty in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Reports indicate that the correspondent, Tesfa-Alem Tekle had been apprehended by Ethiopian authorities in Addis Ababa on October 31, 2021.

He was charged with insulting the ruling party in Ethiopia and allegedly having links with extremist groups.

He was however later released and went missing shortly after.

NMG now calls on the Ethiopian government to produce the missing journalist through the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission.

“We are concerned about the safety of Tesfa and appeal to the authorities to disclose his whereabouts and the circumstances under which he is being held,” NMG Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu told a local publication.

In a similar account of events last year, Kenyan journalist Collins Juma Osemo alias Yassin Juma was arrested in Ethiopia and was accused of crimes related to subverting authority.

He is also accused of fueling violence following the assassination of popular Ethiopian musician and activist Hachalu Hundessa.

He was held in detention for over two months but was later released following orders from Ethiopia’s Federal Attorney General’s office.

