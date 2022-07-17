in NEWS

Concerns As Husband To Nairobi MCA Candidate Goes Missing

James Muthee Mwangi, husband to Mlango Kubwa MCA candidate Susan Makungu has gone missing in a suspected abduction.

A report filed by the Ward representative candidate indicates that her spouse was kidnapped on July 14, 2022, by unknown assailants in Tausi Estate located along Kenyatta Road, in Kiambu County.

Apparently, Mr Muthee was stopped on the road, with two vehicles, a Toyota Probox and a Toyota Fielder blocking his way before he was whisked away.

The MCA candidate further claims that police are doing very little to trace her spouse as she reported the matter at Gatongora Police Station under OB number 12/16/7/22 yet nothing has been done so far.

Together with the family, Ms Susan is appealing to anyone with information regarding the same to come out and help trace her husband.

“Those who witnessed what had transpired saw how he was bundled into the Probox car and one of the men in the Toyota Fielder took over the taxi car which was later bundled near Kamakis,” Muthee’s wife said.

Makungu is seeking to be a Member of the County  Assembly (MCA) on a UDA Party Ticket.

According to Nation, Mr Muthee is a businessman in Nairobi who runs a recruitment agency that takes people abroad and links them to various jobs.

