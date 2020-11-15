Concerns As Body Of Late Matungu MP Murunga Transferred To Nairobi From Mumias

A section of Kenyans has raised concerns over a move to transfer the body of the late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga from his rural Mumias home to Nairobi for preservation awaiting burial.

In a video seen by this writer, a hearse is seen leaving St. Mary’s Hospital mortuary in Kakamega for Nairobi as grieving locals mourn the MP said to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Saturday.

The driver of the hearse and people escorting the body donned Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Reports indicate that the body will be preserved at Lee Funeral Home — a morgue associated with the “high and mighty” — as burial arrangements kick-off.

UPDATE: The body of Late Matungu MP Justus Murunga leaves his rural home for Nairobi, where it will be preserved at the Lee Funeral Home. VIDEO | ABEL AMALA OF 'K24 DIGITAL' pic.twitter.com/Bdyxljjls7 — K24 TV (@K24Tv) November 15, 2020

The Ministry of Health protocols require that bodies of Covid-19 victims be buried within the shortest time possible. Kenyans who die of Covid-19 are often buried within a day or two at most with strict adherence to the ministry’s guidelines.

Concerned Kenyans took to social media to question the motive of transporting the body of a Covid-19 victim to Nairobi considering the risks and even the costs involved.

Some called out Kenyan leaders for failing to invest in their home counties hence the need to transport the body to a mortuary in Nairobi.

Here are some of the reactions:

Why should a Matungu MP body that died in Mumias be ferried to Nairobi's Lee funeral home for arrangement for a burial in Matungu? https://t.co/C4SbyASToA — Vinkeal Lambs (@vinkeallambs) November 15, 2020

Bringing the body to Nairobi to spread the virus further. So sad!! https://t.co/rKy0Rga1HO — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 15, 2020

Hey @MOH_Kenya can you block this? Why should we have the body of a COVID-19 victim brought to Nairobi accompanied by people who might be infected already? They are bringing it to spread the virus further? @StateHouseKenya @IG_NPS pic.twitter.com/Rx5mmPKHeY — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) November 15, 2020

Dont we have mogues is Kakamega or in Kisumu for that matter. I don't get the logic in transporting the body all the way to Nairobi and brought back in a week for burial. — Josh Oluga (@Josholuga) November 15, 2020

Then the body will be flown back to matungu? This country has a serious problem — Bushisky Abbasky (@bushisky) November 15, 2020

So Matungu MP's body get's preserved at Lee Funeral Home. Lame! He died of corona,in Kakamega; Why not have his body preserved at Kakamega? Don't they trust their facilities? Why spend resources in such a way? Indeed THIS IS KENYA. Awuoro! @robertalai @itsmutai @johnnjenga — Official Olwoch (@OneOlwoch) November 15, 2020

The Amani National Congress (ANC) MP was a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga movement. He often helped to arrange political meetings in the region.

