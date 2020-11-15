in NEWS

Concerns As Body Of Late Matungu MP Murunga Transferred To Nairobi From Mumias

[Photo/Courtesy]

A section of Kenyans has raised concerns over a move to transfer the body of the late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga from his rural Mumias home to Nairobi for preservation awaiting burial.

In a video seen by this writer, a hearse is seen leaving St. Mary’s Hospital mortuary in Kakamega for Nairobi as grieving locals mourn the MP said to have succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Saturday.

The driver of the hearse and people escorting the body donned Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).

Reports indicate that the body will be preserved at Lee Funeral Home — a morgue associated with the “high and mighty” — as burial arrangements kick-off.

The Ministry of Health protocols require that bodies of Covid-19 victims be buried within the shortest time possible. Kenyans who die of Covid-19 are often buried within a day or two at most with strict adherence to the ministry’s guidelines.

Concerned Kenyans took to social media to question the motive of transporting the body of a Covid-19 victim to Nairobi considering the risks and even the costs involved.

Read: Justus Murunga: The Matungu MP Who Allegedly Abandoned His Family

Some called out Kenyan leaders for failing to invest in their home counties hence the need to transport the body to a mortuary in Nairobi.

Here are some of the reactions:

The Amani National Congress (ANC) MP was a key ally of Deputy President William Ruto and his Tanga Tanga movement. He often helped to arrange political meetings in the region.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Justus Murunga

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Just email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

doctors issue strike

Doctors Call For Uhuru’s Intervention After Kagwe “Snubbed” Them
Dr Toseef Din

Dr Toseef Din Appointed MP Shah Hospital CEO