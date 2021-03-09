Concerns as Moi University Main Campus Students Starving

A section of Kenyans has voiced concerns after it emerged that a number of students from Moi University Main Campus in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, are starving.

In a memo seen by this writer, Moi University Dean of Students Dr John Ayieko told the student community that his office had received reports that several comrades have been going without meals for days due to a financial crisis.

To support the affected students, the dean asked the student community to submit details of colleagues who are unable to afford meals.

“This is to request all students to send details of anyone who is starving to the Dean of Students through class reps and Student leaders, ” the memo dated Monday, March 8 reads.

“The details to include their Names, Reg. No., Tel. No., Hostel & Room Number.”

Kahawa Tungu has established that the Moi Univesity students have been facing a food challenge since the administration banned cooking in hostels in 2019.

The law that prohibits cooking in hostels had been in existence but it was never effected making the exercise a norm.

Since the ban was enforced, all students residing in the institution’s hostels are required to buy food from the school’s three eateries located in Ngeria, Soweto and Students’ Centre.

They also have the option of buying food from restaurants outside the campus.

However, according to the students, the food is expensive and the financial support from the Higher Loans Board (Helb), which often delays, is not enough.

Before the ban, the students used to buy readily available cheap food from the local market and prepare it in their hostels using coils, which, according to the management, posed danger in the halls of residence as they used naked live wires to heat the kitchen appliances.

Many would often carry foodstuff from their homes when reporting to school to cut costs.

This, students who took to social media to express their frustrations, said is no longer an option and is only available for those who can manage to pay rent outside campus.

The students faulted their leaders for failing to address their grievances even as the economic crisis occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic persists.

In October 2019, the administration closed the institution after student riots linked to the ban against cooking in hostels.

Following the recent development, Kenyans on social media sympathised with the starving students urging those who are able to assist to do something.

Here are some of the reactions.

