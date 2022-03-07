Concerns As Bandits Disrupt KCPE Exams In Baringo

Security teams have intensified operations after suspected bandits raided Kapkosum village in Mochongoi, Baringo South, disrupting ongoing national exams in two schools.

The affected students were sitting for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams which kicked off on Monday morning.

The bandits also interrupted businesses in the area, forcing some residents to flee their homes.

Police confirmed that the security situation in the area has since been restored.

However, tension still remains high in the area with locals expressing fears of another attack.

The attack came hours after Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mohammed Maalim assured learners of their safety during the examination period.

“Our biggest fear was the Baringo area following last Friday’s attacks but since then we have traced all the 40 candidates from the area who had fled with their families for safety and I have been informed that they are all sitting their exams this morning,” Maalim said.

There have been several attacks in the volatile Baringo South area over the recent days with several lives reported to have been lost.

In the past week, at least four people have been killed in Mochongoi. The four were killed in two separate attacks.

The gun men continue to operate in the area despite threats from the government.

Kenyans on social media are now calling on authorities to find a long lasting solution in the region.

Here are some of the reactions:

Baringo south, North and Tiaty should be declared disturbed zones and kdf deployed, unschooled, untrained bandits overpowering police who went to kiganjo for 9 months. — lawrence (@lawrence_lishh) March 7, 2022

I pray that those in Baringo find peace. That violence shouldn’t be allowed. pic.twitter.com/EGnpZealM9 — Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) March 7, 2022

Bandits from Tiaty Baringo have an hidden agenda and the government is aware ,It seems some individuals in government are interested too ,just from the reluctance,you will tell me one day — philip chesang (@pchesang) March 7, 2022

Instead of kids in Tiaty going to schools they look after the stolen livestock as their fathers go for more livestock by raiding Kerio Valley of Marakwet, Baringo (Tugens), Samburu, Turkana and Kikuyus of Laikipia county. Pokot bandits is a threat to National security. Terrorists pic.twitter.com/8MB9h7opX1 — Atanas (@Atanasi_K) March 7, 2022

Baringo, Baragoi and some other attacks in part of the larger Rift Valley are periodic and seasonal. Mostly happen when we are in electioneering period.

Someone ones told me that if there's is West Pokot County then East Pokot, North Pokot and South Pokot should be in existence. — Lloyd Onyango (@lloydOnyango) March 7, 2022

