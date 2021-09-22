Concern as Lang’ata Barracks Students Register Poor Grades

Parents have raised concerns regarding the poor grades registered by Lang’ata Barracks Secondary school students.

In details revealed to Kahawa Tungu, the parents expressed disappointment over the dwindling performances of their children as they claim are taking a downward trajectory.

For instance, the parents say the school that started 11 years ago and was registering excellent performances is now left with a former shell of itself.

A good example of this, the parents say, is depicted in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary School Education (KSCE).

“Last year’s K.C.S.E the school had a Mean of 2.9 with a population of around 500 students. Students join with high marks starting at 220 marks and the majority have 300 marks and above because they cannot afford to join the schools they have been called, yet 90% of them end up scoring D’s and E’s,” the parent lamented.

The parents cannot explain how a child who joined the school with over 300 marks in KCPE ends up scoring Ds and Es in the KCSE exams.

“Imagine your child who is bright brings you a report card, he or she is number two in class but with a mean of D+ yet the government has paid for tuition and as a parent, you have paid for the lunch program, so the child is always in school.”

They further allude that their children have raised complaints regarding teachers missing lessons yet when action is taken by the class prefects they end up being scolded.

Other teachers reportedly do not complete syllabuses as they skip topics and waste class periods to receive calls and attend to other unimportant issues during class hours.

There are also claims of male teachers soliciting sex from female students. The students are afraid to speak out for fear of the consequences they will face

“As parents, we are afraid to complain too much during parents’ meetings for fear that our children may be victimized. The irony is that it is in the barracks where discipline is paramount but our children are the most undisciplined students you will ever meet,” they further lamented.

Other complaints have been linked to the school’s principal who was a deputy principal in Nairobi School before being transferred.

Apparently, there also exist cases of tribalism in the school as the principal, who is a Luhya has constituted the school with 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff being from his tribe. This, the parents say has contributed to poor performance and indiscipline among children since there is no accountability.

The parents also want the school environment and sanitation to be improved as they claim it is unhygienic for education.

“We are requesting for total overhaul of all teachers starting with the principal,” they added.

