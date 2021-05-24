Competition Authority Issues new Orders to Bread Manufacturers as Probe Reveals Misleading Consumer Information

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has issued new orders to bread manufacturers after a recent probe revealed non-compliance to provisions of the Competition Act and other relevant Standards.

In a statement released on Monday morning, CAK revealed that some manufactures were misleading consumers.

CAK revealed that some of the bakers were not providing the manufacturing date/month on their bread wrappers in the prescribed format while others were printing them illegibly on the seals.

In other cases, the manufacturers omitted the applicable month in the expiry dates.

The authority’s investigators also found out that the manufacturers failed to provide the weight of their bread products and ingredients, while others marketed their bread as fortified but did not specify the alleged nutrients/vitamins used.

“Some brands misled consumers that their products contained milk or butter whereas they did not. These actions amount to making false and misleading representations to consumers of goods and services and are in contravention of section 55(a)(i) of the Competition Act,” the statement reads in part.

“Further, the bread manufacturers were not adhering to product information standards as prescribed by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS). This conduct is contrary to section 60(1) of the Competition Act.”

Consequently, Mr Wang’ombe Kariuki, the Authority’s Director-General, has ordered manufacturers to ensure compliance with the requirements of the KS EAS 38:2014 and KS EAS 43: 2012 Standards, including providing a list of ingredients and the net weight of their products in grams; legibly print the day and month the product was manufactured on the wrapper.

The bakers are also required to correctly indicate the expiry date of the bread by adjusting the information on the wrappers to “Best Before” as opposed to “Sell By”; and clearly specify the vitamins and minerals used in fortification of their bread.

“To ensure compliance with the Order, the Authority hereby requires and orders all bread manufacturers in Kenya to adhere to the above requirements with immediate effect. The Authority shall continuously undertake spot-checks to establish compliance with ALL the directives,” CAK said.

Consumers have also been asked to report any cases of non-compliance to the Authority through infogcak.go.ke or complain@cak.go.ke.

Consumers can also lodge their complaints through our E-Filing Portal which is accessible via https://competition.cak.go.ke:444/

